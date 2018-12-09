CTET 2018 today: Instructions to follow before appearing for exams

CTET 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2018) on December 9. The examinations will be conducted in two phases, paper I from 2 pm to 4.30 pm and paper II from 9.30 am to 12 pm in 92 cities across the country.

The CTET score will be applicable for jobs in schools run by the central government (KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc.) and those under the administrative control of the UTs. The validity period of CTET qualifying certificate is for seven years from the date of declaration of its result.

CTET 2018: Important instructions

Admit card: Do not forget to carry your admit card and photo ID at the examination venue in any case. Before sleeping, keep it inside your bag. Keep in mind that no softcopy of admit card in cell phones will be accepted for verification at the centre. You won’t be allowed to appear for the paper in case you forget it.

Revision: Do not start revising the entire syllabus one day before the exam. It will only create more confusion. Go through only those topics or points which your are 100 per cent confident about and are important. If you have made any footnotes while preparing, go through them.

Now new topics: Do not touch new topics a night before the exam. If you have left something, let it be. Trying to mug up new content at the last moment will give you more stress and may affect your performance. Focus in your strength and not weakness.

Stay positive: Be happy about the way you’ve prepared and relax. Meditate or spend time with your family a night before. Your revision should occupy only 2-3 hours on the last day. Spend rest of the day doing something you love and maintain a positive outlook.

Prohibited items: There are few items which are not allowed inside the hall such as mobile phones, pagers or any other communication devices. Carrying the same will lead to disqualification of the candidates

Examination venue: In order to avoid confusion and save time, check the address of your examination centre a night before. Leave your house on time. It is always better to reach the venue half an hour before rather than reaching late.