CTET 2018: How candidates reacted after the exam

CTET 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2018) exams on Sunday, December 9, 2018. As per the candidates, both the papers (paper I and II) were moderate, with English easiest to crack. The examinations were conducted in two phases, paper I from 2 pm to 4.30 pm and paper II from 9.30 am to 12 pm in 92 cities across the country.

CTET 2018: Check candidates’ reactions

Suchayta Singha, a CTET aspirant said, “The Social Science section was not that tough in paper two, but to answer the questions you have to study well. The child pedagogy was a bit tough, the easiest one was the English section.” This was the first time, Suchayta appeared for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) examinations with Social Science.

Harsh Pradhan who appeared for both paper I and II said that the Mathematics section in both papers was quite difficult, while English was the easiest section. “Both in paper-I and II, the Mathematics section was the most difficult, the Child Development & Pedagogy (CDP) section was slightly tough to answer.” “A score of around 18 to 25 is achievable in Mathematics, Social Science, Hindi sections, while above 25 is achievable in Child Development & Pedagogy (CDP), Science,” said Harsh.

Anjali Ojha, who appeared for the second time in the CTET examination, said, “The English section in the paper one was quite easy, with the overall paper was moderate. There are some trickier questions asked in the Child Development & Pedagogy sections. A score of above 20 is achievable in all the sections except Mathematics.”

The exam is conducted to recruit eligible candidates for the post of teachers in government schools such as Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, Central Tibetan Schools and other government schools, including those falling under the Union Territory areas.