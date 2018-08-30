Follow Us:
Thursday, August 30, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected Sponsored

Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected
  • CTET 2018: Fee payment ending today at ctet.nic.in, important notice issued

CTET 2018: Fee payment ending today at ctet.nic.in, important notice issued

CTET 2018: The fee payment for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2018 will be ending today. Candidates can pay the same at the official website — www.ctet.nic.in. The exam will be conducted on December 9.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 30, 2018 1:33:17 pm
ctet.nic.in, CTET, CTET 2018, CTET 2018 fee payment CTET 2018: A person who scores 60 per cent or more in the exam will be considered as TET pass.
Top News

CTET 2018: The fee payment for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2018 will be closing today, on August 30. All those who have not paid the same may do so at the earliest, at the official website — www.ctet.nic.in. The exam will be conducted by the  Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on December 9. A person who scores 60 per cent or more in the exam will be considered as TET pass and the validity of qualifying certificate will be seven years from the date of declaration of its result.

ReadCBSE CTET 2018 to be held on December 9, check paper pattern

Also, as per an urgent notice issued, the portal is opened as one time measure from August 30 (Thursday) to September 9 (Sunday) allowing all those candidates who are registered but could not upload the photographs and signatures to do the needful. They can also remit their fee through e-challan, credit/ debit card, net-banking from today till September 5 (Wednesday) upto 2 pm.

CTET 2018: How to make online payment

ctet.nic.in, CTET, CTET 2018, CTET 2018 fee payment The portal is opened as one time measure from August 30 (Thursday) to September 9 (Sunday).

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the online registration link

Step 3: Log in to your account with your credentials

Step 4: Follow the instructions and make the fee payment

The examination is being conducted in and around 92 cities across the country for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher for Class 1 to 8. Paper II will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12 pm and paper I will take place from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

Must Watch

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Kerala Floods: How The River Damaged My Hometown
Watch Now
Kerala Floods: How The River Damaged My Hometown
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement