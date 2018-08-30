CTET 2018: Fee payment ending today at ctet.nic.in, important notice issued

CTET 2018: A person who scores 60 per cent or more in the exam will be considered as TET pass. CTET 2018: A person who scores 60 per cent or more in the exam will be considered as TET pass.

CTET 2018: The fee payment for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2018 will be closing today, on August 30. All those who have not paid the same may do so at the earliest, at the official website — www.ctet.nic.in. The exam will be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on December 9. A person who scores 60 per cent or more in the exam will be considered as TET pass and the validity of qualifying certificate will be seven years from the date of declaration of its result.

Also, as per an urgent notice issued, the portal is opened as one time measure from August 30 (Thursday) to September 9 (Sunday) allowing all those candidates who are registered but could not upload the photographs and signatures to do the needful. They can also remit their fee through e-challan, credit/ debit card, net-banking from today till September 5 (Wednesday) upto 2 pm.

CTET 2018: How to make online payment

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the online registration link

Step 3: Log in to your account with your credentials

Step 4: Follow the instructions and make the fee payment

The examination is being conducted in and around 92 cities across the country for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher for Class 1 to 8. Paper II will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12 pm and paper I will take place from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

