Tuesday, August 28, 2018
CTET 2018: Exam date released, check schedule here

CTET 2018: A person who scores 60 per cent or more in the exam will be considered as TET pass. The validity of CTET qualifying certificate will be seven years.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 28, 2018 2:04:15 pm
ctet.nic.in, CTET, CTET 2018, CTET December 2018, CTET exam date CTET 2018: As per the schedule, the exam will be conducted on December 9.
CTET 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the examination date of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2018 on its official website, http://www.ctet.nic.in. As per the schedule, the exam will be conducted on December 9. The examination is being conducted in and around 92 cities across the country for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher for Class 1 to 8. Paper II will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12 pm and paper I will take place from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. A person who scores 60 per cent or more in the exam will be considered as TET pass. The validity of CTET qualifying certificate will be seven years from the date of declaration of its result.

Paper 1 will be for an aspirant who wish to be a teacher for classes 1 to 5.

Paper 2 will be for a candidate who wish to be a teacher for classes 6 to 8.

Paper pattern

Questions will be in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format.There will be four alternatives out of which one answer will be correct. Each correct answer will carry one mark and no negative marking will be done.

Those who qualify CTET may also appear again for improving their score.

The last date for submission of fee is August 30 by 3:30 pm.

