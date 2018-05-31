CTET 2018 on September 16, CBSE to start registration from June 22 at ctet.nic.in

CTET 2018: The examination will be conducted on September 16 in and around 92 cities across the country CTET 2018: The examination will be conducted on September 16 in and around 92 cities across the country

CTET 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on September 16. The online application process will begin from June 22. The candidates can apply online till July 17, and the application fees window will be opened till July 21. The candidates have to submit their application fees before 3:30 PM. The examination will be conducted in and around 92 cities across the country.

CTET 2018: Exam pattern

Paper 1 will be for an aspirant who wish to be a teacher for classes 1 to 5.

Paper 2 will be for a candidate who wish to be a teacher for classes 6 to 8.

Examination:

Paper II – 9.30 am to 12.00 pm

Paper I – 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm.

Application fees:

General/OBC category – Rs 600 for one paper and Rs 1000 for both paper I and paper II.

SC/ST/Differently-abled category – Rs 300 for one paper and Rs 500 for both the papers.

Important dates:

CTET 2018 exams: September 16

Commencement of application process: June 22

Last date to apply: July 17

Last date to submit application fees: July 21

Eligibility: The minimum qualifications for becoming teacher for Classes 1 to 5 are:

1) The candidate should have passed the Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) exam with at least 50 per cent marks. He/ she should wither pass or appear in the final year of two-year Diploma in Elementary Education.

or

Besides passing Class 12 or Senior Secondary exam with at least 45 per cent, he/ she should appear in final year of two-year Diploma in Elementary Education in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure), Regulations, 2002.

or

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4- year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed).

or

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2- year Diploma in Education (Special Education).

or

Graduation and passed or appearing in final year of two year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known).

