CSIR UGC NET final answer key released at csirhrdg.res.in

CSIR NET answer key: After releasing the result, the NET exam answer keys have been released by the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR). UGC NET exam was held in June 2018 and is available for download on its website — csirhrdg.res.in.

The national eligibility test (NET) conducts the exam to assess eligibility for appointment of lecturers in Indian universities and colleges.

CSIR NET answer key: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – csirhdg.res.in

Step 2: On the homepage find the link ‘Joint CSIR UGC NET exam results 2018’

Step 3: Click on the link a new window will open

Step 4: Search your roll number, check the result available in PDF form

The agency has also conducted an exam in December 2018. The MCQ (multiple-choice questions) based question paper was conducted for life science, Earth science, Mathematical science, Chemical science, and Physical science. The result of the exam is expected to be released soon.