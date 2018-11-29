CSIR UGC NET result 2018 declared at csirhrdg.res.in, check June exam merit list

CSIR UGC NET June 2018 result: The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has released the result for Joint CSIR-UGC exam 2018 on the official website — csirhrdg.res.in. The CSIR-UGC exam for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and lectureship was conducted on June 17, 2018. The exam was conducted in two sessions: 9am -12 noon (morning session) and 2 pm-5 pm (afternoon session).

The result is available as a pdf that carries the rank and roll number of qualified candidates. For JRF (NET) CSIR, as many as 1991 candidates have qualified and for JRF (NET) UGC, 1500 candidates have passed the qualifying exam. The number of candidates for Lectureship (NET) is 3756. The score will be released soon.

Candidates qualifying for JRF will also be eligible for the jobs of lectureship. The fellowship will be effective from January 1, 2019. CSIR conducts UGC NET twice a year. Therefore it will organise National Eligibility Test (NET) on December 16, 2018. The admit cards for UGC NET is expected to release in the first week of December.

CSIR UGC NET June 2018 result: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of CSIR as mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the link that says “JOINT CSIR-UGC NET Exam June 2018 Result”.

Step 3: Scroll down the PDF to check your roll number and rank.

Step 4: Download your result and save a copy of the same for further reference

The exam was conducted for Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences.

Pay Scale: Candidates selected under the JRF fellowship will get a monthly reimbursement of Rs 25,000 per month for the first two years of their fellowship. In addition, an annual grant of Rs 20,000 per fellow will be provided to the respective university or institution, according to the UGC.