CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 exam city slip out, check complete schedule and timings

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CSIR UGC NET June 2026 exam city intimation slip. Candidates who have registered for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 examination can now check the city allotted to them by visiting the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in. To download the city slip, candidates will have to log in using their application number and password.
The exam city slip is issued to help candidates plan their travel in advance. NTA has clarified that this is not the admit card. The hall ticket for the examination will be released separately before the exam.
|Exam Date
|Subject
|Shift
|Timing
|July 17, 2026
|Life Sciences
|Shift 1
|9 am to 12 noon
|July 17, 2026
|Mathematical Sciences
|Shift 2
|3 pm to 6 pm
|July 17, 2026
|Physical Sciences
|Shift 2
|3 pm to 6 pm
|July 18, 2026
|Chemical Sciences
|Shift 1
|9 am to 12 noon
|July 18, 2026
|Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences
|Shift 1
|9 am to 12 noon
Visit the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in. Click on the link for the CSIR UGC NET June 2026 Advance City Intimation Slip on the homepage. Log in using the application number and password. The allotted examination city will be displayed on the screen. Download and save the slip for future reference.
The Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The examination is held to determine the eligibility of candidates for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor, admission to PhD, or both, in Indian universities and colleges.
Candidates should note that the city intimation slip only informs them of the city where their examination centre is located. The admit card, carrying details such as the exact examination centre address, reporting time and exam-day instructions, will be issued separately by the NTA. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for further updates.