CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Results Announced: Scorecards released for 1.54 lakh candidates csirnet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC NET results for December 2025 session. Along with the result declaration, CSIR has also issued the scorecards for candidates to check their subject-wise marks, percentile scores and qualification status. Candidates who appeared for the exams can now check and download their scorecards from the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.
As per the official data shared by CSIR, a total of over 1.5 lakh candidates were evaluated across different subjects for eligibility to Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor, and PhD admissions.
The result has been prepared based on the final answer key and normalisation process, and the scorecards indicate whether a candidate has qualified for JRF, Lectureship (Assistant Professor), or both, depending on merit and subject-wise cut-offs. The National Testing Agency (NTA) on January 30, released the final answer keys and dropped three questions.
Candidates can download their CSIR NET scorecards by following the steps given below:
Step 1: Visit the official CSIR NET website.
Step 1: Click on the link for CSIR UGC NET scorecard/result available on the homepage.
Step 1: Enter the required login credentials such as application number and date of birth.
Step 1: Submit the details to view the scorecard on the screen.
Step 1: Download and save a copy of the scorecard for future reference.
Candidates who have qualified for JRF will be eligible to apply for Junior Research Fellowship positions, receive fellowship benefits, and pursue PhD programmes at recognised universities and research institutions. Those who have cleared the exam for Assistant Professor eligibility can apply for teaching positions in universities and colleges across India, subject to institutional recruitment rules.
Qualified candidates are advised to regularly check university admission portals and recruitment notifications, as CSIR NET does not conduct centralised counselling. The scorecard will serve as a key eligibility document for academic appointments, PhD admissions and research fellowships in the coming admission cycles.
