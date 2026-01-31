CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Results Announced: Scorecards released for 1.54 lakh candidates csirnet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC NET results for December 2025 session. Along with the result declaration, CSIR has also issued the scorecards for candidates to check their subject-wise marks, percentile scores and qualification status. Candidates who appeared for the exams can now check and download their scorecards from the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

As per the official data shared by CSIR, a total of over 1.5 lakh candidates were evaluated across different subjects for eligibility to Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor, and PhD admissions.

The result has been prepared based on the final answer key and normalisation process, and the scorecards indicate whether a candidate has qualified for JRF, Lectureship (Assistant Professor), or both, depending on merit and subject-wise cut-offs. The National Testing Agency (NTA) on January 30, released the final answer keys and dropped three questions.