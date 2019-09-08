CSIR-UGC NET December 2019: Registration process to begin from tomorrow

CSIR-UGC NET December 2019: The online registration process for the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC NET examination will begin from Monday, September 9, 2019. The NET examination will be conducted on December 15, the candidates can download the admit card from November 9, 2019.

CSIR-UGC NET 2019: Important dates

CSIR-UGC NET December examinations

Registration dates: September 9 to October 9, 2019

Download of admit cards: November 9

Dates of Examinations: December 15

Declaration of result: December 31, 2019.

CSIR-UGC NET June examination

Registration dates: March 16 to April 15, 2020

Download of admit cards: May 15, 2020

Exam dates: June 21

Declaration of result: July 5.

CSIR-UGC NET 2019: Application fee

Advertising

The general category candidates have to pay an examination fee of Rs 1000, however, Rs 500 for other backward class (OBC) candidates and Rs 250 for candidates belonging to other reserved categories- SC/ ST/ PwD.

CSIR-UGC NET: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, csirhrdg.res.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘apply online’ link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Video | UGC call this ‘varsity’ fake, know their strange curriculum

Step 4: Click on ‘register here’, the link of which is available at the left tab

Step 5: Fill details, submit

Step 6: Using new registration number, log-in

Step 7: Fill form, upload images

Step 8: Make a payment.

Advertising

Read | UGC NET 2019: What are the most top picked courses?

CSIR-UGC NET: Eligibility

For Junior Research Fellowship (NET), the age of the candidate should be a maximum of 28 years as on January 1, 2019. The upper age limit can be relaxed up to five years for SC / ST / physically or visually handicapped and female candidates and 3 years for OBC- non-creamy layer candidates. There is no upper age limit fixed for the lectureship.

The examination will be conducted to test the eligibility of the aspirants for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) NET. Also, through UGC NET, the eligibility for appointment of Lecturers (NET) in certain subject areas is determined.