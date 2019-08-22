CSIR-UGC NET exam date for December, June sessions released

CSIR-UGC NET: The National Testing Agency has released the dates for the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC NET. The examination for the December session will be conducted on December 15, and for the June session will be held on June 21, 2020.

Advertising

The online application process for the December session will be conducted from September 9 to October 9, 2019, while March 15 to April 15 for the June session. Meanwhile, the NTA has also released the UGC NET exam schedule

CSIR UGC NET 2019: December session

The registration process for the December session will commence from September 9 to October 9, 2019. The hall ticket will be available for download on November 9, 2019. The examinations will be conducted on December 15. The candidates will be able to download their results on December 31.

CSIR UGC NET 2019: June 2020 session

The registration process for the June session is scheduled to be held from March 16 to April 15, 2020. The CSIR-UGC NET examinations are scheduled to be held on June 21, the hall ticket will be available for download on May 15, 2020.

The results will be announced on July 5.

CSIR UGC NET 2019: Application fee

Advertising

The general category candidates have to pay an examination fee of Rs 1000, however, Rs 500 for other backward class (OBC) candidates and Rs 250 for candidates belong to other reserved categories- SC/ ST/ PwD.

IN VIDEO | Why most drop-outs form IITs, IIMs are from reserved category?

CSIR UGC NET: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, csirhrdg.res.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘apply online’ link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘register here’, the link of which is available at the left tab

Step 5: Fill details, submit

Step 6: Using new registration number, log-in

Step 7: Fill form, upload images

Step 8: Make a payment

CSIR UGC NET: Eligibility

For Junior Research Fellowship (NET), the age of the candidate should be a maximum of 28 years as on January 1, 2019. The upper age limit can be relaxed up to five years for SC / ST / physically or visually handicapped and female candidates and 3 years for OBC- non-creamy layer candidates. There is no upper age limit fixed for the lectureship.

Read| Why are all online tests going MCQ-based and how does it fail holistic assessment?

The examination will be conducted to test the eligibility of the aspirants for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) NET. Also, through UGC NET, the eligibility for appointment of Lecturers (NET) in certain subject areas is determined.