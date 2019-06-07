CSIR UGC NET admit card 2019 released, how to download via website

CSIR UGC NET admit card 2019: The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research Human Resource Development Group (CSIR) has released the admit card for the Joint CSIR-UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and lectureship on Thursday, June 6, 2019. The candidates who will appear in the exam can download the admit card from the official website csirhrdg.res.in.

The CSIR UGC NET examination is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, June 16, 2019. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will begin at 9am and conclude at noon and the afternoon shift will begin at 2 pm and end at 5 pm. The exam will be for three hours combining both shifts and for 200 marks.

CSIR UGC NET admit card 2019: How to check via website

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CSIR UGC NET exam

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using registration number

Step 5: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Candidates need to download and take a print out of the admit card without which no one will be able to enter the exam hall

The final result of this Single MCQ test may be declared in September or October 2019 and fellowship to successful candidates will be effective from January 2020 with the validity period of two years for joining the fellowship under CSIR Scheme.