CSIR UGC NET 2026: NTA opens June session applications at csirnet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited online applications for the Joint CSIR UGC-NET June 2026 examination. The examination, conducted in partnership with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) under the Ministry of Science and Technology, will be held on July 17 and 18, 2026, through Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The online application process has opened on May 27, 2026, and will remain active until June 19, 2026, up to 11:50 pm on the official portal at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The Joint CSIR UGC-NET is a national-level examination that determines the eligibility of Indian nationals for three key academic pathways — award of the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges, and direct admission to PhD programmes.

Candidates must ensure successful payment of the examination fee by June 20, 2026 (up to 11:50 pm) via Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI. A correction window for application form particulars will be available from June 22 to June 23, 2026.

Examination dates

The examination will be conducted on July 17 and 18 across two shifts — Shift 1 from 9 am to 12 Noon, and Shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm — each of 180 minutes duration. The paper will be available in both English and Hindi.

Candidates who have a minimum of 55 per cent in their master’s exam can apply for the exam. Those who are appearing for their final semester exam are also eligible to apply. For the JRF, the upper age limit is 30, while for the Assistant Professorship and admission to PhD, there is no upper limit to age.

CSIR UGC NET 2026: How to apply for the exam?

To fill out the application form, aspirants are advised to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1- Go to the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

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Step 2- Click on ‘new registration’ and go through the instructions given.

Step 3- Fill in the personal details, mobile number, create a password, and select a security question and answer.

Step 4- Log in and access the CSIR UGC NET application form.

Step 5- Enter the academic details, choose the subject, and the city for the exam centre.

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Step 6- Uploads the required documents as necessary. Make sure everything is scanned properly.

Step 7- Pay the application fees.

Step 8- After paying, download and save the confirmation receipt.

The CSIR UGC-NET June 2026 will be conducted across five scientific disciplines — Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences. Candidates must apply for the subject paper relevant to their postgraduate specialisation.

The city of examination, admit card download dates, display of recorded responses, provisional answer key, and final result declaration dates will all be announced separately on the NTA website. Candidates are advised to regularly monitor nta.ac.in and csirnet.nta.nic.in for updates.

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The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET) is conducted twice a year to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes.