Saturday, Oct 29, 2022

CSIR UGC-NET 2022 result declared: Here’s how to check

CSIR UGC NET 2022 Result: This year, the CSIR NET 2021 exam was conducted from September 16 to 18 via online mode. Score cards are now available at csirnet.nta.nic.in

CSIR UGC-NET Result, CSIR UGC-NET Result 2022CSIR UGC-NET Result 2022: Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their result through the official website. (File image)

CSIR UGC NET 2022 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today released the result of Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2022 on the official website — csirnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their result through the official website.

This year, the CSIR NET 2021 exam was conducted from September 16 to 18 via online mode, in two sessions i.e. morning and evening.. After the answer key was released on October 1, candidates were given time to raise objections.

CSIR UGC-NET 2022 results declared: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2021 score card’.

Step 3: Login by entering your application number, date of birth and security pin, and click on ‘submit’.

Step 4: The result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference.

As per the official notification, a total of 2,21,746 candidates registered for the exam out of which 1,62,084 appeared. Of these,67,813 were male candidates, 94,269 were female candidates and 2 candidates were from third gender. 

Maximum number of candidates appeared for the Life Sciences paper (62,655), followed by chemical sciences (36,374) and mathematical sciences (30,942).

 

First published on: 29-10-2022 at 10:17:23 am
