CSIR UGC NET 2022: NTA announces exam dates; check full schedule here

CSIR UGC NET 2022: The exam schedule for Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2022 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The candidates can check the schedule on the official websites of CSIR or NTA:- csirnet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in

Candidates can go to the official website and click on the link reading ‘exam schedule for joint csir-ugc net -june 2022-reg.’

The exam is being conducted for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship (LS)/ Assistant Professor in science and technology field in order to ensure minimum standards for the entrance in the teaching profession and research. It will be a Computer Based Test (CBT).

The time table for the exam is as follows:-

NTA will release the city intimation slip and admit cards either on the official NTA website or the official CSIR website. The city intimation slip will be released by September 10, while the admit cards will be issued on September 13.

There will be three parts in the CSIR exam and all of them will consist objective type, multiple choice questions. In section A, there will be 20 questions of general aptitude of which students have to answer any 15. Each question will be of two marks each. There won’t be any break between the papers.

Section B will have subject-related MCQs, this section will be of 70 marks. Section C will test the candidate’s knowledge of scientific concepts or application of scientific concepts. This section will have higher value questions.