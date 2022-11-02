CSIR UGC-NET 2022: Final answer key released; how to check

CSIR UGC NET 2022 Final answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today released the final answer key for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2022. Candidates can check the answer key at the official website — csirnet.nta.nic.in

CSIR NET 2022 was conducted from September 16 to 18 via online mode, in two sessions i.e. morning and evening.. After the answer key was released on October 1, candidates were given time to raise objections. The result was declared on October 30.

CSIR NET Answer Key 2022: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website — csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap on the button for the CSIR UGC NET answer key displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Key in credentials

Step 4: Once credentials are entered, tap on the login button.

Step 5: Now, your CSIR NET answer key will be visible on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of your answer key for further need.

As per the official notification, a total of 2,21,746 candidates registered for the exam out of which 1,62,084 appeared. Of these,67,813 were male candidates, 94,269 were female candidates and 2 candidates were from third gender.

Maximum number of candidates appeared for the Life Sciences paper (62,655), followed by chemical sciences (36,374) and mathematical sciences (30,942)