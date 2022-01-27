CSIR-UGC NET 2021 admit cards released; here’s how to check

scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 27, 2022
By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: January 27, 2022 5:11:51 pm
CSIR-UGC NET 2021 exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card of the CSIR-UGC NET 2021 exam. Candidates can access the admit cards from the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in. 

The exam will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format, in two shifts. The exams are scheduled to be conducted on January 29, February 15, 16, and 17, 2022.

Read |CSIR NET 2021 admit card released: Candidates receive ‘invalid application number or date of birth is not available’ error, here’s why

CSIR-UGC NET 2021 admit cards: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘CSIR-UGC NET 2021 admit card’ link 

Step 3: Enter required credentials 

Step 4: The admit card will appear on the screen 

Step 5: Download the same and maintain a hard copy for further reference 

The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Candidates can check the detailed schedule of the exams on the official website. The exam will include objective-type questions.

The Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences examination is scheduled to be conducted in the second shift on January 29. The Physical Sciences exam in the second shift on February 15. The exam for Mathematical Sciences will be conducted in the first shift and Chemical Sciences examination in the second shift on February 16. The Life Sciences Group-1 exam in the first shift and Life Sciences Group-2 exam in the second shift on February 17.

