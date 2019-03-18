CSIR UGC NET 2019: Last date to apply today, know how to apply

CSIR UGC NET 2019: The last date to apply for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC NET examinations is today, March 18 (Monday), 2019. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, csirhrdg.res.in.

The UGC NET examination will be conducted on June 16, 2019 to test the eligibility of the aspirants for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) NET. Also, through UGC NET, the eligibility for appointment of Lecturers (NET) in certain subject areas is determined.

CSIR UGC NET 2019: Exam scheme

CSIR UGC NET 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, http://csirhrdg.res.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘apply online’ link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘register here’ in left tab

Step 5: Fill details, submit

Step 6: Using new registration number, log-in

Step 7: Fill form, upload images

Step 8: Make payment

CSIR UGC NET 2019: Fee

The general category candidates have to pay an examination fee of Rs 1000, however, Rs 500 for other backward class (OBC) candidates and Rs 250 for candidates belong to other reserved categories- SC/ ST/ PwD.

CSIR UGC NET 2019: eligibility

For Junior Research Fellowship (NET), the age of the candidate should be a maximum of 28 years as on January 1, 2019. The upper age limit can be relaxed up to five years for SC / ST / physically or visually handicapped and female candidates and 3 years for OBC- non creamy layer candidates. There is no upper age limit fixed for the lectureship.