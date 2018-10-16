CSIR-UGC NET 2018 registration to close tomorrow, apply at csirhrdg.res.in

CSIR-UGC NET December 2018: The online application process will be closed on October 17 CSIR-UGC NET December 2018: The online application process will be closed on October 17

CSIR-UGC NET December 2018: The online window for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC NET registration process will be closed on Wednesday, October 17. The candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website, csirhrdg.res.in. The registration date has been extended from the earlier one which was scheduled to be closed on October 15.

The UGC NET examination will be conducted on December 16 to test the eligibility of the aspirants for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) NET. Also, through UGC NET, the eligibility for appointment of Lecturers (NET) in certain subject areas is determined.

Exam pattern:

The exam will be a single paper to be held in the morning and evening session. Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) will be asked. The exam is conducted for life science, Earth science, Mathematical science, Chemical science, and Physical science.

Eligibility:

Educational qualification:

Candidate should hold an M.Sc or equivalent degree/ Integrated BS-MS/BS-4 years/BE/BTech/BPharma/MBBS with at least 55 per cent marks. For reserved category, it is 50 per cent.

B.Sc(Hons) or equivalent degree holders or students enrolled in Integrated MS-PhD program with at least 55 per cent marks can apply too.

Age: For JRF NET, The maximum age of applicant should be 28 years as on July 1, 2018. There is upper age limit relaxation up to five years in case of SC/ST/Persons with Disability (PwD)/female applicants and three years in case of OBC(non-creamy layer) candidates.

There is no upper age limit for LS NET.

Examination fee:

The general category candidates have to pay an examination fee of Rs 1000, however, Rs 500 for other backward class (OBC) candidates and Rs 250 for candidates belong to other reserved categories- SC/ ST/ PwD.

How to apply online:

The candidates can apply online through the official website, csirhrdg.res.in.

Result:

The final result of Single MCQ test is likely to be declared in the month of March or April. The successful candidates may get fellowship from July 1, 2019.

CSIR-UGC NET December 2018: Important dates

Examination: December 16

Last date to apply online extended: October 17

Result date: To be announced soon

Fellowships: July 1, 2019.

