CSIR UGC NET 2018: Last day reminders, tips before appearing for exams

CSIR UGC NET 2018: The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is scheduled to conduct the UGC NET 2018 examinations on December 16. The exam will be a single paper to be held in the morning and evening session. Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) will be asked. The exam is conducted for life science, Earth science, Mathematical science, Chemical science, and Physical science.

Advertising

CSIR UGC NET 2018 exams: Tips and trick before appearing for exams

No late night studies: Try to get 6-7 hours of sleep a day before the exam. There’s no point starting a new topic at this point of time and the only thing your mind requires is peace and relaxation to perform well the next day.

Banned items: Do not carry items such as earrings, watches, books, pens, paper chits, magazines and electronic gadgets in the examination hall. If any such item is found, your candidature will be cancelled and you may be debarred from appearing in future examinations.

Leave on time: It is always better to reach the examination venue 30-40 minutes before the scheduled exam rather than reaching late and missing out the paper.

Advertising

Examination centre: Check the address of your examination centre properly before leaving for the exam in order to avoid last moment rush.

Maintain a positive attitude: Maintaining your calm and a positive frame of mind is the key to perform well in any exam. Do not ponder about the leftover topics or how difficult or easy the paper would be. Just take a deep breath and have faith in your preparations.

Time management: Do not dedicate more than 30-40 seconds on one particular question. In case you are confused or are unaware of the answer, move on to the next question and come back and attempt them in the end. As there would be negative marking, be careful and answer only those questions for which you are 100 per cent sure.

The UGC NET examination is held to determine the eligibility of the aspirants for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) NET and the eligibility for appointment of Lecturers (NET) in certain subject areas is determined. The final result of the MCQ test is likely to be declared in the month of March or April. The successful candidates may get a fellowship from July 1, 2019.