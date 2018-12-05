CSIR-UGC NET 2018 admit card released, download at csirhrdg.res.in

CSIR-UGC NET 2018: The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC NET examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 16, the admit card of which is released on the official website, csirhrdg.res.in on December 5. Once released, the candidates can download the admit card from the official website.

The UGC NET examination will be conducted to test the eligibility of the aspirants for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) NET. Also, through UGC NET, the eligibility for appointment of Lecturers (NET) in certain subject areas is determined.

CSIR-UGC NET 2018: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website, csirhrdg.res.in

Step 2: Click on download admit card link

Step 3: Log in with your user id and password

Step 4: Admit card will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Exam pattern:

The exam will be a single paper to be held in the morning and evening session. Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) will be asked. The exam is conducted for life science, Earth science, Mathematical science, Chemical science, and Physical science.

Result:

The final result of Single MCQ test is likely to be declared in the month of March or April. The successful candidates may get fellowship from July 1, 2019.