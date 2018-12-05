CSIR UGC NET 2018 admit card released: Download at csirhrdg.res.in

CSIR UGC NET 2018 admit card: The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has released the UGC NET 2018 examination admit cards on csirhrdg.res.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 16. The UGC NET examination is held to determine the eligibility of the aspirants for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) NET and the eligibility for appointment of Lecturers (NET) in certain subject areas is determined.

The final result of the MCQ test is likely to be declared in the month of March or April. The successful candidates may get a fellowship from July 1, 2019.

CSIR UGC NET 2018: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website, csirhrdg.res.in

Step 2: Click on download admit card link flashing on the homepage

Step 3: Log in with your user id and password

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

CSIR UGC NET 2018: Exam pattern

The exam will be a single paper to be held in the morning and evening session. Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) will be asked. The exam is conducted for life science, Earth science, Mathematical science, Chemical science, and Physical science.