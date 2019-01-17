CSIR UGC JRF NET answer key released, here is how to raise objections

CSIR UGC JRF NET answer key: The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has released the answer key for the joint CSIR UGC JRF NET exam held on December 16, 2018 on its official website, csirhrdg.res.in. The answer key will be available till 5 pm, January 23, 2019 only.

Advertising

Candidates have been given a window to candidates to raise objections against the answer key. According to the official notification. Candidates can submit their representation(s) against the answer key in respect of all the subjects through email. The last date to raise objections is January 23, 2019, till 5 pm. Official email if is netexam.obs@csirhrdg.res.in.

Candidates can send the representation in form of word/PDF/image in attachment. The subject line of the email should have the name, booklet code and question number, according to official notice.

The relevant portion of books or other finding supporting the claim should also be sent along with the email.

“Representations submitted through the post or in-person will not be accepted,” stated the official statement. It further stated that all the documents should be attached in a single email and multiple emails by a single candidate should be avoided.

CSIR UGC JRF NET answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, csirhrdg.res.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click Joint CSIR-UGC NET exam question paper and answer key 2018′

Step 3: A new window will open, candidates can click on the subject and the question paper set link

Step 4: A PDF will be available, download

Advertising

Candidates can download and take print out of the answer keys for future reference.