CSIR-NET June 2026 Result Out: How to check scorecard, final answer key and what next

CSIR-NET June 2026 Result Out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 result for over 1.5 lakh candidates who appeared in the examination. The final answer key has also been released for all five subjects. Candidates can check their scores and qualification status through the official CSIR-NET website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 examination was conducted on July 17 and 18, 2026 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The examination covers five subjects — Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences. It is conducted to determine eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes, as applicable under the different qualification categories.