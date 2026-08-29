CSIR-NET June 2026 Result Out: How to check scorecard, final answer key and what next

CSIR-NET June 2026 Result Out: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 result for over 1.5 lakh candidates who appeared in the examination. The final answer key has also been released for all five subjects. Candidates can check their scores and qualification status through the official CSIR-NET website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.
The Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 examination was conducted on July 17 and 18, 2026 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The examination covers five subjects — Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences. It is conducted to determine eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes, as applicable under the different qualification categories.
Candidates can follow these steps to download the result and scorecard:
Step 1: Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Open the Candidate Activity or result section on the homepage.
Step 3: Click on the link for Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 result or scorecard.
Step 4: Enter the required login details, including the application number and date of birth or password. Submit the details.
Step 5: The CSIR-NET result and scorecard will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download the scorecard and save a copy for future reference.
CSIR-NET final answer key released
The final answer key has been released after the provisional answer-key challenge process. NTA had opened the objection window from August 16 to 18, allowing candidates to challenge questions and recorded responses from the provisional key. The final key covers all five CSIR-NET subjects and is now available on the official portal.
The final answer key is important for candidates because the result is prepared after the answer-key challenge process. Candidates can use it to compare their responses with the answers considered final by NTA.
After the result, candidates who qualify will be able to use their CSIR-NET qualification for the relevant JRF, Assistant Professor or PhD admission category, subject to the applicable eligibility and institutional requirements. NTA will also publish the relevant cut-off information for the examination.
Candidates should download and retain their scorecard and check the qualification category mentioned in the result carefully. The official CSIR-NET website and NTA website should be used for further updates.