CSIR UGC-NET Answer Key 2022 released: Here’s how to download

CSIR UGC NET Answer Key 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today released the CSIR NET answer key 2022. Once released, candidates will be able check and download their answer keys by visiting the official website — csirnet.nta.nic.in.

This year, the CSIR NET 2022 exam was held from September 16 to 18 via online mode, in two sessions i.e. morning and evening.

CSIR NET Answer Key 2022: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website — csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap on the button for the CSIR UGC NET answer key displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Key in credentials such as application number, password/date of birth and security pin which will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Once credentials are entered, tap on the login button.

Step 5: Now, your CSIR NET answer key will be visible on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of your answer key for further need.

The CSIR NET answer key is released in two phases i.e. provisional and final. Once the objections of the candidates are analysed, the NTA releases the CSIR NET final answer key.

CSIR NET stands for Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test, also known as Joint CSIR UGC NET. The National Testing Agency (NTA) administers the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test ( CSIR NET), also known as the CSIR UGC NET.