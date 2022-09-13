scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

CSIR NET Admit Card 2022 to be released today; exam from September 16

CSIR NET Admit Card 2022: Candidates can check and download their admit cards by visiting the official website-csirnet.nta.nic.in.

CSIR NET Admit Card 2022, NTA, csirnet.nta.nic.in, Government Jobs, How to download CSIR NET Admit Card 2022, How to check CSIR NET Admit Card 2022The CSIR NET determines candidates' eligibility for Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and Lectureships (LS)/Assistant Professor positions in Indian universities and colleges.(Representational image/file)

CSIR NET Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the CSIR NET Admit Card 2022 today i.e. September 13. Candidates can check and download their admit cards by visiting the official website-csirnet.nta.nic.in.

CSIR NET 2022 will be conducted from September 16 to September 18 via online mode, in two shifts i.e. morning and evening. The morning session will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and the evening session will be conducted from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

CSIR NET Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap on the link that reads ‘Download Admit Card’.

Step 3: Fill your credentials such as application number, date of birth, and given security code carefully.

Step 4: Once the credentials are filled, press submit.

Step 5: Your CSIR NET 2022 Hall Ticket will appear on the display.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the CSIR NET Admit Card 2022 for future use.

CSIR NET stands for Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test, also known as Joint CSIR UGC NET. The National Testing Agency (NTA) administers the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test ( CSIR NET), also known as the CSIR UGC NET.

The exam determines candidates’ eligibility for Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and Lectureships (LS)/Assistant Professor positions in Indian universities and colleges. Only candidates who pass the NTA CSIR NET exam are eligible to work as lecturers in the faculty of Science and Technology.

 

 

 

 

