Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

CSIR NET 2022 Exam city intimation slip releasing today; admit card on September 13

CSIR UGC NET 2022: As per the official schedule, the admit card will be issued on September 13. The exam will be held between September 16 to 18 in online mode.

csir net admit cardOnce released, candidates will be able to download it at the official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in (file image)

CSIR NET 2022 Admit card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the exam city intimation slip of candidates appearing for Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2022 today. Once released, candidates will be able to download it at the official website – csirnet.nta.nic.in

As per the official schedule, the admit card will be issued on September 13. The exam will be held between September 16 to 18 in online mode. It will be conducted in two shifts – morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon and afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm

CSIR-UGC NET 2022 city intimation slip: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘CSIR-UGC NET 2022 exam city intimationlink 

Step 3: Enter required credentials 

Step 4: The slip will appear on the screen 

Step 5: Download the same and maintain a hard copy for further reference

The exam will include objective-type questions. The Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences examination is scheduled to be conducted in the morning shift on September 16 while the Physical Sciences exam will also be conducted in the same shift on the same day. The exam for Mathematical Sciences will be conducted in the second shift of the same day.

The Life Sciences Group-1 exam in the first shift and the Life Sciences Group-2 exam in the second shift on September 17. Chemical Sciences examination in the second shift on September 18. 

 

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 05:27:24 pm
