CSIR NET 2018: Admit card released, download at csirhrdg.res.in

CSIR NET 2018 admit card: The f ellowship to successful candidates will be effective from January 1, 2019 CSIR NET 2018 admit card: The f

CSIR NET 2018 admit card: The Council of scientific and industrial research(CSIR) has released the admit card for Joint CSIR-UGC exam 2018 on the official website at csirhrdg.res.in. The Joint CSIR-UGC exam for Junior Research Fellowship and Lectureship will be conducted on June 17, 2018. Candidates can download admit card from the official website using their form number and date of birth. The exam will be conducted for Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences.

At the time of result, CSIR will release two separate merit lists one comprising of the candidates qualifying for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF – NET) and the second, of those candidates qualifying the Eligibility Test for Lectureship (NET). The final result of CSIR NET will be declared in September/ October 2018. The fellowship to successful candidates will be effective from January 1, 2019 with the validity period of two years for joining the fellowship under CSIR scheme.

CSIR NET 2018 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Now click on the link“Download e-Admit card and upload requisite documents”

Step 3: You have to enter your Application Form No. and Date of Birth and the security code.

Step 4: After entering all the details, click the ‘Login’ button.

Step 5: The page will appear showing the CSIR NET Hall Ticket.

Step 6: Check the CSIR NET Exam Admit Card with every detail mentioned in it.

Step 7: Download it and take a printout of the same for the further use.

CSIR NET 2018 admit card released: Exam Schedule

The exam will be conducted on June 17,2018. The exam will be conducted in two sessions: 9am -12 noon (morning session) and 2 pm-5 pm (afternoon session). The exam duration will be of three hours and will carry a total of 200 marks. ‘The candidates will not be able to leave the examination hall before the deadline of the exam. The candidates are permitted to take the Test Booklet with them at the end of the exam.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd