CSEET Result June 2026: ICSI to release scorecards today at icsi.edu

CSEET June 2026 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) June 2026 result today at 2 pm. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination, held from June 1 to June 4, 2026, will be able to access their results and subject-wise marks online through the official ICSI portal–icsi.edu.
ICSI has confirmed that the e-result-cum-marks statement will be uploaded immediately after the declaration of the result. Candidates will need to log in using their application number and date of birth to download their scorecards. For more information on the results, students can visit the IE Education Portal.
Candidates can follow these steps to download the result from the official website once it is declared:
Step 1: Visit the official ICSI website, icsi.edu.
Step 2: Click on the “CSEET June 2026 Result” link.
Step 3: Enter the application number and date of birth.
Step 4: Fill in the security code displayed on the screen and click on “Submit.”
Step 5: View, download and save the result-cum-marks statement, and keep a printed copy for future reference.
The institute has clarified that no physical copy of the result or marks statement will be dispatched to candidates. They have therefore been advised to download and preserve the online document, as it will be required during the next stage of the admission process.
To qualify for the CSEET June 2026 exam, candidates need to meet both the subject-wise cut-off and the overall aggregate percentage set by ICSI. Candidates are required to score at least 40 per cent in each subject, along with an aggregate score of not less than 50 per cent.
In terms of past trends, the November 2025 session recorded a pass percentage of 78.40 per cent. The July 2025 session saw a pass rate of 73.01 per cent, while the May 2025 session recorded a pass percentage of 75.08 per cent. For further details, candidates can visit the official website or can visit IE Education Portal.
Candidates have been advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates related to the ICSI CSEET result 2026.