CSEET Result June 2026: ICSI to release scorecards today at icsi.edu

For more information on the results, students can visit the IE Education Portal.

CSEET June 2026 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) June 2026 result today at 2 pm. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination, held from June 1 to June 4, 2026, will be able to access their results and subject-wise marks online through the official ICSI portal–icsi.edu.

ICSI has confirmed that the e-result-cum-marks statement will be uploaded immediately after the declaration of the result. Candidates will need to log in using their application number and date of birth to download their scorecards. For more information on the results, students can visit the IE Education Portal.