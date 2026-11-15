ICSI CSEET October 2026 Result Out: Check how to download

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) October 2026 results today, November 15. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now access their scorecards online through the official website of the institute, icsi.edu or icsi.results.shiksha.

ICSI has also released candidates’ subject-wise break-up of marks along with the results. Candidates can check their qualifying status and subject-wise marks through the aforementioned portal by entering the required login credentials, such as the registration number and date of birth.

CSEET October result 2026: Steps to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their CSEET October 2026 results from the official result website: