ICSI CSEET October 2026 Result Out: Check how to download

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) October 2026 results today, November 15. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now access their scorecards online through the official website of the institute, icsi.edu or icsi.results.shiksha.
ICSI has also released candidates’ subject-wise break-up of marks along with the results. Candidates can check their qualifying status and subject-wise marks through the aforementioned portal by entering the required login credentials, such as the registration number and date of birth.
CSEET October result 2026: Steps to download
Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their CSEET October 2026 results from the official result website:
Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI, icsi.edu or the official result website, icsi.results.shiksha.
Step 2: Go to the CSEET result section.
Step 3: Select the October 2026 examination from the available options.
Step 4: Enter the required login credentials, such as you registration number and date of birth (DOB).
Step 5: Click on the ‘login’ option.
Step 6: The CSEET October 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen.
Candidates are then required to check the marks and qualifying status carefully. In case of any discrepancy or error, candidates should reach out to the concerned authorities to get it rectified.
As per the result date announcement on November 11, ICSI said that it would not provide physical copies of the scorecards. Candidates, therefore, will be required to download the scorecard PDF and take a printout for future use.
ICSI conducted the CSEET October 2026 offline on October 1, 3, 5, and 6, at various exam centres across the country. In order to qualify for the CSEET, candidates were required obtain minimum 40% marks in each individual subject and at least 50% marks in the overall aggregate. Candidates need to satisfy both conditions to receive a passing status.