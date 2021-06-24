CSEET not mandatory for graduates, postgraduates to join CS executive programme: ICSI 

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has revised the admission criteria for the CS executive programme. Candidates who hold a graduate or postgraduate degree will no longer have to appear for the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET). They will be allowed direct admission to CS executive programme.

Exemption from #CSEET to Graduates & Post Graduates. Get direct admission in #CS Executive Programme pic.twitter.com/Bhf7q7uGfr — The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (@icsi_cs) June 23, 2021

The decision was taken by the ICSI at its 277th meeting that was held on June 19 to grant exemption to the graduates and postgraduates students from appearing in Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) enabling them to take direct registration in CS executive programme.

“Graduates having minimum 50 per cent marks and postgraduates in any discipline from any recognised university or any other institutions in India or abroad recognised as equivalent thereto by the council will b exempted from the CSEET requirement,” read the official notice. To get exemption under the revised admission criteria, candidates will be required to pay the applicable exemption fee.

Recently, the ICSI on May 20 declared the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) result. The result has been made available on the official website of ICSI – icsi.edu. As many as 70.13 students have successfully cleared CSEET. The 200 marks exam with 140 questions was conducted on May 8 and 10. No physical copy of result-cum-marks statement will be issued to the candidates.