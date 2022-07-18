ICSI CS Foundation, CSEET July 2022 result date and time announced

Candidates will be able to check their results at the official portal of ICSI - icsi.edu. (Representative image)

ICSI CS foundation, CSEET result: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the result declaration date and time of Company Secretary (CS) foundation exams and CSEET July 2022 session exams. The result will be declared on July 20 at 4 pm. Candidates will be able to check their results at the official portal of ICSI – icsi.edu.

The CSEET result 2022 will have details such as the names of qualifying candidates, the subject-wise breakup of marks, and the overall marks obtained. The admit card for the exam on July 9 had been released. The exam is going to be conducted through remote proctored mode.

ICSI does not provide a hard copy of the CSEET result. All candidates have to download their results online. Candidates with discrepancies in the CSEET result 2022 July session can contact ICSI. It is advisable to get the error of the result rectified immediately.

Meanwhile, the exam dates of CSEET 2022 for the November session have been announced. The exam will take place on November 12, 2022. The CSEET December 2022 session registration is ongoing and will close on October 15, 2022. The CSEET exams are conducted four times every year in India. The ICSI conducts this exam annually in January, May, July, and November.