CSEET 2022: ICSI releases admit cards for November exam; check how to download

ICSI CSEET 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Wednesday released the admit cards for CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November session. Candidates who are registered to appear for the exam can download their hall tickets at the official ICSI website — icsi.edu.

Registered candidates would require their CSEET registration number (unique id) and date of birth to login and download their hall tickets. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 12, this year.

CSEET 2022: How to download admit cards

Step 1: Visit the official ICSI website — icsi.edu.

Step 2: Key in your CSEET registration number (unique id) and date of birth to login.

Step 3: Your hall ticket for the November 2022 exam will be available on the screen.

Step 4: Download and save for future reference.

The admit cards will have candidate’s name, enrollment/ registration number, name, time and date of exam, and also some important guidelines.

Candidates should ensure that there are no spelling mistakes or factual errors in their admit cards. Also, it is important to ensure that candidates carry their hall tickets with them on the exam day as no candidate will be allowed to enter the exam centre without first showing the admit cards.