ICSI CSEET 2021 admit card: When and where to download

CSEET 2021 admit card will tentatively be released on April 28, 2021.

Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, (CSEET) admit card is likely to release on April 28. Candidates who have applied for the ICSI CSEET 2021 can download the admit card from the official site of ICSI on icsi.edu. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 8.

In view of the pandemic situation, CSEET 2021 shall be conducted through remote proctored mode instead of conducting the same from respective centers.

“CSEET shall be conducted through remote proctored mode instead of conducting the same from test centers. Candidates are allowed to appear for the test through their own laptop/ desktop from home/ such other convenient place. Candidates shall not be allowed to appear through smartphone (mobile)/ tablet etc. ” reads the official notification of ICSI.

How to download the admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘admit link’

Step 3: Log in necessary credentials

Step 4: Download the admit card and take a printout for further reference

The CSEET examination will be conducted in a computer-based MCQ-type question pattern. There will be 140 questions in the paper and the total marks will be 200. Candidates will get 120 minutes to solve the entire paper.