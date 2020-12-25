CSC to offer cyber security, CAD, 3D printing courses to rural youth

State-run e-governance services arm CSC SPV will offer cyber security, CAD and 3D printing courses to rural youth in collaboration with French institute Ecole Superieure Robert de Sorbon, a statement said. The courses will be offered at CSC Academy centres across India.

“To make the government’s Digital India initiative safer and robust in rural India, the Common Service Centre (CSC) has launched a cyber security course in collaboration with French institute — Ecole Superieure Robert de Sorbon.

“The CSC has also started CAD and 3D Printing courses in collaboration with the French company to enhance skills and improve employability of rural youths,” CSC e-Governance India Limited said in the statement.

“Both the courses will run through our education and vocational training arm – CSC Academy – and these courses will be specially be available to our rural youths across India,” CSC Managing Director Dinesh Tyagi said.

He said the partnership with the not-for-profit Ecole Superieure Robert de Sorbon will add more value to the courses which have been designed to improve chances of employment and to promote entrepreneurship among youths in rural areas.

CSC’s partnership for CAD (Computer Aided Design) and 3D printing courses is aimed in developing industry-relevant skills to generate employment and self-employment opportunities for the youths, the statement said.

It will also help youths in developing their skills on machining tools like 3D printer and create complex industrial components as well as convert their creative and innovative ideas into reality.

The state-run special purpose vehicle (SPV) runs 5,000 CSC Academy centres in rural areas.

“We plan to open total 7,000 CSC Academy centres, one in every development block, across the country. The two new programmes which we have added to our bouquet of courses are aimed at students, self-employed and rural people who want to enhance their skills to achieve growth in life. These courses are also aimed at enhancing skills of our village-level entrepreneurs (VLEs),” Tyagi said.