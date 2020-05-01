CSC launches Olympiads to help rural students hone academic skills

Candidates will have to pay a fee (Representational image) Candidates will have to pay a fee (Representational image)

The government’s e-governance delivery arm CSC SPV has started Olympiads to help students in rural areas improve their knowledge in mathematics, science, English and Hindi through an online platform.

The Olympiads will be open to school children of classes 3 to 12 through its online network at around 3 lakh common service centres (CSCs) across the country, it said in a statement on Friday.

“Through CSC Olympiads, we are providing students in rural areas a platform to test their academic outcomes. Moreover, this will also inculcate a competitive spirit among the students and help them prepare better in future competitive examinations,” CSC SPV CEO Dinesh Tyagi said.

Read | Lack of regional language content, infrastructure: Online education double trouble for hinterlands

He said the concept has been designed keeping in mind that many schools in rural areas may not have facilities to conduct online classes.

“While the urban population has shifted quickly to digital, there are concerns over the digital divide affecting rural students. To address this need, CSC SPV has launched CSC Olympiads,” Tyagi said.

Students and even children at home of around 3 lakh village-level entrepreneurs who run CSCs can register online by paying a fee. Students can take the exams in both English and Hindi languages.

Read| Online courses to upskill during quarantine: Unique short courses to pursue online | Courses to enhance professional communication | Online courses that offer foreign degree | Online courses by Harvard University | online courses with IIM certification | Forensic audit to course on direction unique digital courses

Registered students will be given five mock tests on the latest syllabus pattern to prepare them for the Olympiad. After the exam, an in-depth performance analysis will be provided to help the student improve. Each student is given an individual ranking, apart from a certificate.

“Currently, we are providing exams in Maths, science, English, and Hindi subjects. However, we also plan to add logical reasoning, cyber Olympiad, and general knowledge. Currently, the exams are given in Hindi and English, but in days to come more languages will be added,” Tyagi said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.