CSAB special seat allotment round 1 result to be released today, here’s how to check

CSAB special round 1 allotment results 2021: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) will announce the first list of CSAB special round seat allotment for Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) on Thursday. The candidates who appeared in the examination can check the results through the website csab.nic.in.

The result of seat allotment round 2 will be declared on December 7. Seat acceptance fee payment /document upload/response by the candidate to query (if required) will be done till December 9.

CSAB Special Round 1 Allotment Result 2021: How to check via website

Step 1: Visit the official website of CSAB- csab.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link- ‘CSAB special round allotment list 1’

Step 3: On the new page, enter the application numbers, password

Step 4: List will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the list, and take a printout for further reference.

This year, the Person with disability (PwD category candidates would be allowed a longer time duration along with the choice for selection of the institute where they would like to report for physical verifications of their PwD status vis-à-vis the information mentioned in the documents uploaded by the candidates, as per the following schemes.

The special rounds are only for the candidates who either did not register on the JoSAA portal or registered but did not get a seat or did not pay seat acceptance or opted exit option or earlier seat allotted in IIT.