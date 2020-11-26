CSAB special seat allotment result round II released, here’s what’s next

CSAB special round II seat allocation list at csab.nic.in (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/ Representational)

CSAB special seat allotment result round II: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) released the second special seat allocation list for admission to centrally-funded institutes including NITs, IIEST, IIITs, and other government-funded technical institutes for the academic year 2020-21. Candidates who have applied can check their list at csab.nic.in.

The candidates who have made it to the list will now have to do online reporting which will include seat acceptance, fee payment, document uploading, and response by candidates to the questions if any. The window to report online will remain active till November 27. The last day to respond to the query, however, is till 5 pm November 28.

The online reporting at allotted institutes for all candidates of the round I and II who have confirmed their seats will be held till December 1, 5 pm, as per the official notice.

The special rounds are only for the candidates who either did not register on the JoSAA portal or registered but did not get a seat or did not pay seat acceptance or opted exit option or earlier seat allotted in IIT.

A Central Counselling Board (CCB) constituted by the government of India coordinated admissions to UG degree programmes in engineering, technology, and architecture in respect of selected institutes till 2012. From 2013 onwards, CCB and AIEEE have been renamed as Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) and JEE (Main) respectively.

