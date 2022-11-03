CSAB Special Round 2022: Seat allocation result for round 2 expected at 5 pm; steps to check

CSAB Special Round 2022: Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) will today announce the seat allocation result for round 2 at 5 pm. Eligible and interested candidates can check the list at the official website — csab.nic.in.
Once the result is out, aspirants will have to report online, pay the admission fee of the institution, upload their documents and respond to the queries (if any) from 5 pm of November 3 till 5 pm of November 5. The physical verification of PwD candidates will also take place during the same time frame.
Step 1: Go to the official website– csab.nic.in
Step 2: Click on special round tab
Step 3: Scroll down and click on link reading, ‘seat allocation CSAB round 2’
Step 4: Enter your credentials such as JEE (main) application number, password and security pin
Step 5: Check for your name and roll number against the college allotted
Step 6: Save and download the list for future reference
The last day to respond to queries is November 6 till 5 pm. Candidates have to report to the colleges physically to the allotted institutes as well as pay the balance fee from November 4 to 9.
The CSAB special round of counselling is conducted by CSAB for NIT+ system seats that remain unfilled in JoSAA-2022 rounds. It is based on the JEE (Main) ranks. NIT+ is a system for admission in NITs, IIEST, IIITs, SPAs, and GFTIs (except IITs) after completion of all the JoSAA rounds.