CSAB Special Round 2022: Seat allocation result for round 2 expected at 5 pm; steps to check

CSAB Special Round 2022: Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) will today announce the seat allocation result for round 2 at 5 pm. Eligible and interested candidates can check the list at the official website — csab.nic.in.

Read | IIT Roorkee gets a new research centre for futuristic defence technology

Once the result is out, aspirants will have to report online, pay the admission fee of the institution, upload their documents and respond to the queries (if any) from 5 pm of November 3 till 5 pm of November 5. The physical verification of PwD candidates will also take place during the same time frame.

CSAB Special Round 2022: How to check seat allocation list for round 2

Step 1: Go to the official website– csab.nic.in

Step 2: Click on special round tab

Step 3: Scroll down and click on link reading, ‘seat allocation CSAB round 2’

Step 4: Enter your credentials such as JEE (main) application number, password and security pin

Step 5: Check for your name and roll number against the college allotted

Step 6: Save and download the list for future reference

The last day to respond to queries is November 6 till 5 pm. Candidates have to report to the colleges physically to the allotted institutes as well as pay the balance fee from November 4 to 9.

Advertisement

The CSAB special round of counselling is conducted by CSAB for NIT+ system seats that remain unfilled in JoSAA-2022 rounds. It is based on the JEE (Main) ranks. NIT+ is a system for admission in NITs, IIEST, IIITs, SPAs, and GFTIs (except IITs) after completion of all the JoSAA rounds.