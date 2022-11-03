scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

CSAB Special Round 2022: Seat allocation result for round 2 expected at 5 pm; steps to check

CSAB Special round 2022: Eligible and interested candidates can check the list at the official website — csab.nic.in. Candidates have time till 5 pm of November 5 to report online, pay the admission fee and respond to the queries.

CSAB Special Round 2022: The candidates have physically report to college from November 4 to 9.

CSAB Special Round 2022: Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) will today announce the seat allocation result for round 2 at 5 pm. Eligible and interested candidates can check the list at the official website — csab.nic.in.

Once the result is out, aspirants will have to report online, pay the admission fee of the institution, upload their documents and respond to the queries (if any) from 5 pm of November 3 till 5 pm of November 5. The physical verification of PwD candidates will also take place during the same time frame.

CSAB Special Round 2022: How to check seat allocation list for round 2

Step 1: Go to the official website– csab.nic.in

Step 2: Click on special round tab

Step 3: Scroll down and click on link reading, ‘seat allocation CSAB round 2’

Step 4: Enter your credentials such as JEE (main) application number, password and security pin

Step 5: Check for your name and roll number against the college allotted

Step 6: Save and download the list for future reference

The last day to respond to queries is November 6 till 5 pm. Candidates have to report to the colleges physically to the allotted institutes as well as pay the balance fee from November 4 to 9.

The CSAB special round of counselling is conducted by CSAB for NIT+ system seats that remain unfilled in JoSAA-2022 rounds. It is based on the JEE (Main) ranks. NIT+ is a system for admission in NITs, IIEST, IIITs, SPAs, and GFTIs (except IITs) after completion of all the JoSAA rounds.

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 01:10:30 pm
