CSAB special round 1 allotment results declared, how to check via website

CSAB special round 1 allotment results 2019: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has announced the first list of CSAB special round seat allotment for IITs, NITs, and GFITs. The candidates who appeared in the examination cam check the results through the website csab.nic.in.

The registration process started on July 25, 2019.

CSAB Special Round 1 Allotment Result 2019: How to check via website

Step 1: Visit the official website of CSAB- csab.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link- ‘CSAB special round allotment list 1’

Step 3: In the new page, enter the application numbers, password

Step 4: List will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the list, and take a print out for further reference.

About CSAB

A Central Counselling Board (CCB) constituted by the Govt. of India coordinated admissions to UG degree programmes in engineering, technology and architecture in respect of selected institutes till 2012. From 2013 onwards, CCB and AIEEE have been renamed as Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) and JEE (Main) respectively.

By the order of Ministry of HRD, joint counselling for IITs/ NITs/ IIITs/ GFTIs started from academic session 2015-16 and JoSAA was created to execute the joint counselling. JoSAA-2019 will admit candidates in the first year of Engineering/ Technology and Architecture/ Planning programs of 31 NITs, 25 IIITs, IIEST Shibpur and 27 other Government Funded Institutes (GFTIs) (list displayed on website josaa.nic.in) on the basis of their rank in JEE (Main)-2019 and category, through a centralized seat allocation procedure, for the academic session 2019-20, read the official website.