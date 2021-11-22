CSAB registration for admission to NITs, IIITs to begin on November 28

The central seat allocation board (CSAB) will begin the registration for the special rounds on November 28, as per the latest update available on the official website csab.nic.in. The special rounds of counselling will be conducted only for admissions in NITs, IIITs and other government-funded technical institutes (GFTIs) after completion of all the JoSAA rounds.

The announcement of vacancies will be made on November 27. The special round registration will close on November 30. The special round seat allotment result will be released on December 2.

Candidates will be allowed to freeze, slide or float the options from December 2 to December 4. The result of seat allotment round 2 will be declared on December 7. Seat acceptance fee payment /document upload/response by the candidate to query (if required) will be done till December 9.

This year, the PwD candidates would be allowed a longer time duration along with the choice for selection of the institute where they would like to report for physical verifications of their PwD status vis-à-vis the information mentioned in the documents uploaded by the candidates, as per the following schemes.

Those PwD candidates whose certificate has not been physically verified in JOSAA rounds will have to follow separate procedures for physical verification of their PwD Status. The physical verification process will start on November 28 continue through the counselling rounds of CSAB 2021 special rounds.