Tuesday, December 07, 2021
CSAB Counselling 2021: Special seat allocation round 2 result to release today 

Seat acceptance fee payment /document upload/response by the candidate to query (if required) against round 2 result will be done till December 9.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
December 7, 2021 1:34:11 pm
the candidates who appeared in the examination can check the results through the website csab.nic.in.

CSAB special round 2 allotment results 2021: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) will release the second list of CSAB special round seat allotment for Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) today. The candidates who appeared in the examination can check the results through the website csab.nic.in.

CSAB special round 1 allotment result 2021: How to check 

Step 1: Visit the official website of CSAB- csab.nic.in

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Step 2: Click on the link- ‘CSAB special round allotment list 2’

Step 3: On the new page, enter the application numbers, password

Step 4: List will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the list, and take a printout for further reference.

This year, the Person with disability (PwD category candidates would be allowed a longer time duration along with the choice for selection of the institute where they would like to report for physical verifications of their PwD status vis-à-vis the information mentioned in the documents uploaded by the candidates, as per the following schemes.

The special rounds are only for the candidates who either did not register on the JoSAA portal or registered but did not get a seat or did not pay seat acceptance or opted exit option or earlier seat allotted in IIT.

