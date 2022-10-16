CSAB 2022 special round counselling dates announced; check schedule

CSAB 2022: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) on October 15 announced the tentative schedule for counselling for the academic year 2022. Interested candidates will be able to register at the official CSAB website – csab.nic.in.

The CSAB 2022 special rounds will only be conducted for NITs, IIEST, IIITs, SPAs, and GFTIs (except IITs) after completion of all the JoSAA. The vacant seats after JoSAA rounds will be displayed on October 25.

To check the CSAB special round counselling schedule, candidates will have to first visit the official CSAB website – csab.nic.in — and then click on the ‘CSAB special’ option on the home page. Under the ‘important information’ tab, the link for ‘tentative schedule’ will be available. Candidates can click on the link and check the detailed schedule. It is advised that candidates download and save the detailed timetable for future reference.

The registration window will open at 9 am on October 26. Aspirants will be able to fill their choices, pay their fees from October 26. PwD candidates will also be able to begin their physical verification process. The window for registration will close on October 28.

The CSAB special round-I seat allotment result will be displayed on October 30, and the list for round two will be displayed on November 3. After that, candidates will have time from November 3 to 5 to report to the allotted Institute.