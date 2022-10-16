scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

CSAB 2022 special round counselling dates announced; check schedule

CSAB 2022: Interested candidates will be able to register at the official CSAB website – csab.nic.in.

CSAB, CSAB 2022, CSAB special rounds, CSAB special round scheduleCSAB 2022: The vacant seats after JoSAA rounds will be displayed on October 25. (Representative image. Source: Unsplash)

CSAB 2022: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) on October 15 announced the tentative schedule for counselling for the academic year 2022. Interested candidates will be able to register at the official CSAB website – csab.nic.in.

The CSAB 2022 special rounds will only be conducted for NITs, IIEST, IIITs, SPAs, and GFTIs (except IITs) after completion of all the JoSAA. The vacant seats after JoSAA rounds will be displayed on October 25.

Read |From 100% cut-off to CUET score, DU’s ‘unrealistic’ merit lists over a decade

To check the CSAB special round counselling schedule, candidates will have to first visit the official CSAB website – csab.nic.in —  and then click on the ‘CSAB special’ option on the home page. Under the ‘important information’ tab, the link for ‘tentative schedule’ will be available. Candidates can click on the link and check the detailed schedule. It is advised that candidates download and save the detailed timetable for future reference.

The registration window will open at 9 am on October 26. Aspirants will be able to fill their choices, pay their fees from October 26. PwD candidates will also be able to begin their physical verification process. The window for registration will close on October 28.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Justice Chandrachud’s Sunday Profile: DYC NormsPremium
Justice Chandrachud’s Sunday Profile: DYC Norms
Two lives in Kerala ‘human sacrifice’: One left trail of tear...Premium
Two lives in Kerala ‘human sacrifice’: One left trail of tear...
Post-pandemic skew: Surge in premium car sales, but lower-price segment s...Premium
Post-pandemic skew: Surge in premium car sales, but lower-price segment s...
Tavleen Singh writes: Why should a bad religious idea be accepted at all?Premium
Tavleen Singh writes: Why should a bad religious idea be accepted at all?

The CSAB special round-I seat allotment result will be displayed on October 30, and the list for round two will be displayed on November 3. After that, candidates will have time from November 3 to 5 to report to the allotted Institute.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-10-2022 at 02:56:08 pm
Next Story

Jan Frylinck: The comic and street-fighter who helped Namibia beat Sri Lanka in World T20’s first upset

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 16: Latest News
Advertisement