CSAB 2022 Special Round registration begins; check the steps to register

CSAB 2022 Special Rounds: The Central Seat Allocation Board begins the special rounds of counselling today. The CSAB special rounds of counselling will be conducted on the official CSAB website– csab.nic.in.

The special round of counselling is conducted for the NIT+ system seats, which remain vacant after six rounds of JoSAA counselling. JoSAA will display the list of vacant seats today i.e. October 25. The CSAB 2022 special rounds will only be conducted for NITs, IIEST, IIITs, SPAs, and GFTIs (except IITs).

“The process of registration, choice filling, choice locking, seat allotment, payment of fees etc., are different from those of JoSAA rounds. The candidates are advised to carefully go through the Business Rules and Process Flow of the CSAB-Special rounds available on the website,” stated the CSAB.

CSAB 2022 Special Rounds: How to participate

Step 1: Go to the official website– csab.nic.in

Step 2: Enter your credentials such as JEE (main) application number

Step 3: Fill in the choices

Step 4: Save and submit the application

Step 5: Download the application form for future reference

NIT+ system is a seat allocation process for admission to various undergraduate programmes at NITs, IIITs, IIEST and some GFTIs (Government Funded Technical Institutes).

The seat allotment result for CSAB special round 1 will be displayed on October 30 and the list for round 2 will be displayed on November 3. The candidates will have to report to allotted institutions from November 3 to 5.