Cryptic Crossword Contest 2018 to begin on July 10

The sixth edition of the national inter-school CCCC Cryptic Crossword Contest, popularly called CCCC, will begin on July 10, 2018. Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2, Delhi Cantt will be hosting the event. The contest will be launched by the Governor of Bihar, Satyapal Malik.

Started in 2013, the contest is a two-stage event. In the first, city rounds are held across the country. In the second, the winners of these said rounds battle it out at the grand finale. The school team which wins the grand finale lifts the National Crossword Champion trophy. NPS Bangalore is the reigning champs.

The launch will witness four NCR Rounds for Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, and Ghaziabad at the same venue. There will be 37 more city rounds in the July-September period before a line-up for the Grand Finale will be decided.

On July 6, official partners KVS and NVS conducted their inter-school crossword contests to select their best teams who will represent them in the national championship.

CCCC had been acknowledged by the Limca Book of Records as the biggest contest of its kind in India. The contest is conducted by Extra-C, a civil society initiative based in Patna.

