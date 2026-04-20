CRPF Constable recruitment 2026 for 9,195 vacancies: Registrations begin today at recruitment.crpf.gov.in

CRPF Constable Recruitment 2026: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will open the application window for recruitment to the posts of Constable (Technical & Tradesmen and Pioneer) for both male and female candidates from April 20. The last date to apply is May 19. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official recruitment portal at rect.crpf.gov.in. The application process will be conducted strictly in online mode.
As per the official notification, the recruitment exam will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, with candidates allowed to choose between Hindi and English as the medium of examination. The recruitment for Constable (Technical & Tradesmen) posts will follow a domicile-based vacancy distribution across States and Union Territories, while vacancies for Constable (Pioneer) will be filled on an All India basis.
The final selection will be based on candidates’ performance in the CBT, subject to qualifying subsequent stages including the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Trade or Skill Test, Document Verification (DV), and Medical Examination, along with other conditions specified in the recruitment notice.
There are a total of 9,175 vacancies in Constable (Technical & Tradesmen) out of which 9,096 are for men and 79 are for women. 20 vacancies for Constable (Pioneer) are also to be filled out through this examination itself.
– All the applicants must be Indian citizens.
– For Constable (Driver) – applicants should fall in the range of 21-27 years as on 01/01/2026.
– For Constable (Motor Mechanic Vehicle / Cobbler / Carpenter / Tailor / Brass Band / Pipe Band / Gardner / Bugler / Painter / Cook / Barber cum Hair Dresser / Washer Man & Women / Water Carrier / Safai Karamchari / Mason / Plumber / Electrician – applicants should fall in the range of 18-23 years as on 01/01/2026.
The recruitment notice has also specified the permissible relaxation in the upper age limit of certain applicants, if they fall under any of these categories:
|Category
|Age relaxation permissible beyond the upper age limit
|SC/ST
|Five years
|OBC
|Three years
|Ex-Servicemen
|Three years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the date of reckoning
|Children and dependents of victims killed in the 1984 riots (Un-Reserved)
|Five years
|Children and dependents of victims killed in the 1984 riots. (OBC)
|Eight years
|Children and dependents of victims killed in the 1984 riots. (SC/ST)
|Ten years
– Details like name and date of birth provided in the application form should be the same as the details in the matriculation certificate. No subsequent changes will be entertained by the CRPF. Therefore, the candidates are advised to fill the form very carefully.
It should be noted that candidates with physical or mental disabilities are not eligible for Constable (Technical & Tradesmen and Pioneer).