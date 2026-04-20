CRPF Constable recruitment 2026 for 9,195 vacancies: Registrations begin today at recruitment.crpf.gov.in

students making their way towards the examination centre

CRPF Constable Recruitment 2026: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will open the application window for recruitment to the posts of Constable (Technical & Tradesmen and Pioneer) for both male and female candidates from April 20. The last date to apply is May 19. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official recruitment portal at rect.crpf.gov.in. The application process will be conducted strictly in online mode.

As per the official notification, the recruitment exam will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, with candidates allowed to choose between Hindi and English as the medium of examination. The recruitment for Constable (Technical & Tradesmen) posts will follow a domicile-based vacancy distribution across States and Union Territories, while vacancies for Constable (Pioneer) will be filled on an All India basis.