Rajasthan Board to introduce chapters on crime against women

"The government will introduce chapters in classes 10 and 12 to raise awareness among school children on incidents of crime against women," Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot mentioned in the Vidhan Sabha.

“The condition of women is in grave in our country, and in six months, there are 24,000 rape incidents lodged,” said Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. Representational Image/ File  

To raise awareness against incidents of crime against women among schoolchildren, the Rajasthan government has decided to introduce a chapter in the syllabus of class 10 and 12.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, briefing the Assembly on July 16 , said “The condition of women is in grave danger in our country and in six months, there have been cases of 24,000 rape incidents reported. Taking cognizance of this, the government will introduce chapters in classes 10 and 12 to raise awareness among school children regarding the incidents of crime against women.”

Highlighting the issue, Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra said, “The board will introduce chapters on this topic soon. We are trying to introduce the chapters from the next academic year 2020-21.”

To strengthen the education system of the state, the government will soon fill 1,000 posts of teachers vacant in government colleges.

The Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati informed the Assembly that there are 6,500 sanctioned posts for teachers in government colleges of which 4,500 are already filled and remaining 2,000 are vacant.

The minister also mentioned that a total of 37,000 seats have been increased in government colleges across the state.

