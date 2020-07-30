CPM slams New Education Policy: Parliament has been completely bypassed

Arguing that education is in the Concurrent List in the Constitution, it accused the Central government of imposing the NEP “unilaterally”, bypassing all the objections and opposition recorded by various state governments. (File) Arguing that education is in the Concurrent List in the Constitution, it accused the Central government of imposing the NEP “unilaterally”, bypassing all the objections and opposition recorded by various state governments. (File)

The CPM on Wednesday hit out at the government after the Union cabinet approved the New Education Policy (NEP). Arguing that education is in the Concurrent List in the Constitution, it accused the Central government of imposing the NEP “unilaterally”, bypassing all the objections and opposition recorded by various state governments.

“A new policy of such a nature needs to be discussed in the Parliament. This was assured by the government earlier. The draft is, as per norm, placed on the table of the Houses with a statutory time limit within which Members of Parliament can move amendments/give opinions. The Parliament has been completely bypassed,” the CPM said in a statement.

The CPM said the suggestions given by the stakeholders, mainly the academicia, the teaching community, the students and intellectuals have not been considered while finalising the new policy.

“This unilateral drive is to destroy the Indian education system with a policy that seeks greater centralization, communalization and commercialization of Indian education,” it said. “Education is in the Concurrent List in our Constitution. It is a gross violation by the Central government to impose a New Education Policy unilaterally bypassing all the objections and opposition recorded by various state governments,” it added. The party demanded that a “thorough discussion” in Parliament be held before implementation of the new policy.

The CPM also hit out at the central government for taking a stand that it was not in a position to pay the GST share of the states as per the current revenue sharing formula for this financial year.

“The Finance Secretary informed the Parliamentary Standing Committee that the government is in no position to pay the GST share of the states as per the current revenue sharing formula for this financial year, 2020-21. State governments were guaranteed compensation from the Centre for the first five years of GST implementation. This compensation was in lieu of GST taking away the powers of states to levy some indirect taxes to raise revenues.” “These funds are all the more needed now when the single-minded focus should be on combating the pandemic,” a statement said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.