Covid second wave: Mixed reaction to postponement of JEE (Main) April session

The postponement of the JEE Main 2021 April session last week due to the second wave of coronavirus has left a section of students in a quandary. Two sessions of JEE Main – one in February and the other in March – have already been conducted. A total of 6,19,638 and 6,52,627 candidates had registered for February and March sessions, respectively.

Most students who took their first shot at the entrance exam conducted during the first quarter of 2021, however, seem to be relieved for several reasons.

Utkarsh Singh, 17, from Madhya Pradesh, appeared for both February and March sessions. His best of two scores was 99.96 percentile.

“Board exams have also been rescheduled and we are not sure under which circumstance we will have to take these exams. To appear for JEE Main amid all this confusion would have added to the pressure and hampered my performance. Since I am satisfied with my performance, I can focus completely on JEE Advanced preparations,” said Utkarsh.

Shivashish Sharma,18, agrees and says that waiting indefinitely for the exam schedule to release leads to loss of motivation. He too appeared for both the sessions and achieved 99.88 percentile.

“Though I will appear for all the four sessions, I am mentally relieved because I am confident of qualifying for JEE Advanced with the score I achieved. The major cause of concern is for those who were only eyeing the April session,” said Shivashish, who is a class 12 student at Pragati Public School, Delhi.

On the other hand, some candidates feel that students who are planning to give their best shot in April will have things working in their favour.

Shashank Shah, a class 12 student of Paramount International School, Delhi, believes that such students will get more time to prepare and perform better.

“Since the April session and board exams are already postponed, students have a lot of time to master the concepts, practice more and revise all the topics multiple times. These students will have an advantage as class 12 classes have also been concluded and they can solely focus on entrance exam preparations,” adds Shashank, whose best of two scores is 75 percentile.

Amit Ahuja, career counsellor, Allen Career Institute, Kota, says, “Aspirants put their efforts throughout the year or even a couple of years to prepare for JEE Main. Any extra time due to postponement does not impact the performance of diligent candidates. However, those who did not secure high marks can take this time to boost their preparations to achieve the desired score in April or May sessions.”

Gargi Jain, 18, from Vidisha district in Madhya Pradesh, feels that students will have too many things to handle and it can adversely affect their performance.

“Boards, JEE Main and JEE Advanced, candidates will have to appear for all these exams when the global pandemic is at its peak. Along with academics, students will also have a lot of psychological pressure,” she adds.