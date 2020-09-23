COVID positive candidates not allowed to take CLAT 2020

CLAT 2020 will be held on September 28 (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav/ Representational image)

Students who have been tested positive for coronavirus will not be allowed to appear for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020, as per the revised guidelines issued by the Consortium of National Law University. “All the candidates who have been tested positive and are under medical surveillance or in isolation will not be permitted to take the CLAT 2020 examination scheduled to be held on September 28,” the official notice read.

As per the guidelines, candidates need to bring a self-health declaration form to the exam hall without which entry will not be permitted. Students also need to bring their own masks, gloves, and personal hand sanitiser to the exam centre. The exam will be held amid social distancing norms, as per the rules to avoid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

CLAT is the primary mode of admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the law. The exam is being held after being postponed a couple of times.

“No clarifications shall be sought from anybody while the test is going on,” states the official notice.

“Any candidate who is found either copying or receiving or giving assistance will be disqualified and it will be treated as malpractice and necessary action will be taken. Possession and use of incriminating material for the purpose of the test amounts to malpractice,” it adds.

The question paper will consist of 150 questions for undergraduate and 120 questions for postgraduate candidates. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer.

